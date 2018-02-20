Snow dumped on elderly Utah woman’s driveway, police step in and help

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah – The Cottonwood Heights Police Department said that an officer went above and beyond, helping an elderly woman remove a large amount of snow from her driveway.

According to a tweet made by the police department, the woman had called and complained that the snow was dumped in her driveway by a landscaping company a neighbor had hired.

Officer Lautaha from the department went over and, “spent an hour removing the snow from her driveway and sidewalk,” the police department wrote.

Pictures posted by police show an officer using a shovel to dig into a large pile of snow without gloves. He may have suffered cold hands, but it appeared to be a small sacrifice in order to help someone in the community.

“I’m proud of our officers,” the police department wrote in a tweet.