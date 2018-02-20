× New poll shows Romney in large lead in Utah Senate race

SALT LAKE CITY – A new survey conducted by Utahpolicy.com shows that Republican Mitt Romney is in the lead for the Utah Senate race.

The poll asked Utahns to choose who they would vote for to replace Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT), out of a list of declared and possible Senate candidates.

Romney showed a staggering lead in the poll, with 60 percent of participants saying they would vote for him. The second most popular choice was a split between “don’t know,” and Democrat Jenny Wilson, which both took 14 percent of votes.

59 percent of men and 61 percent of women surveyed said that they would vote for Romney. 75 percent of Republicans, 32 percent of Democrats, and 59 percent of unaffiliated voters said they prefer Romney over all of the other candidates.

You can read the full findings of the Utah Policy survey here.