× Mayor Jackie Biskupski joins mayors opposing Clean Power Plan repeal

SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski joined more than 200 mayors nationwide in supporting the Clean Power Plan (CPP), that may be repealed by the Trump Administration.

The CPP is a policy made by the Obama Administration that set federal limits on carbon pollution from power plants and was aimed at combating climate change. The Trump Administration announced in Oct. of 2017 that it was planning to end the CPP.

In a letter, 233 mayors from 46 states and territories strongly opposed efforts by the Trump administration and Environmental Protection Agency to end the CPP. Mayor Biskupski signed the letter, saying that the public health benefits of clean power are particularly important for both Salt Lake City and Utah.

“Whether it’s warmer winters and less snowpack, the threat of algal blooms in our lakes and rivers, or worsening air quality, climate change is affecting Salt Lake City,” said Mayor Biskupski. “We are taking action to reduce emissions and we call on our national leaders to do the same.”

Biskupski stated that she believed that clean energy jobs can boost Salt Lake City and Utah’s economy. Salt Lake City’s Climate Positive plan outlines goals that the city hopes to reach, regardless of if the CPP is repealed. The Climate Positive plan can be found here.