Made in Utah: celebrating 5,000 precise parts for the F 35 fighter

SALT LAKE CITY - Orbital ATK celebrated a milestone at their plant in Clearfield, with the five thousandth composite part made for the F 35 Joint Strike Fighter.

At the event, executives, engineers, and technical workers from Orbital ATK, Janicki Industries, and officers and airmen from Hill Air Force Base gathered to mark the occasion.

The Utah plants fabricate parts that hold the engine in place and form much of the exterior of the fifth-generation fighter with stealth capability.