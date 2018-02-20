How to not let your appearance ruin a job interview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sherily Olsen, an Employment Counselor with the Department of Workforce Services says appearance is always an important part of making a first impression. That’s even more true with a job interview because you’re telling a potential employer something about your attitude.

Dressing appropriately for an interview shows that you’re serious about the job.

It shows that you will do a good job representing the company if they hire you.

Even though society, in general, has gotten a lot more casual in the way we dress, that’s not true for job interviews! There are a few things you can do to be prepared.

Find out the company dress code ahead of time.

If the position is in a public building, you can even visit the location and see how employees are dressed.

It’s also a good idea to dress one step above the job for which you are applying. For example, at Workforce Services, we dress in business casual – slacks and button-shirts – but if I’m coming in for an interview there, I would want to dress business professional – a suit.

What are some other dos and don’ts for dressing for a job interview?

Make sure clothing is clean and ironed.

Maintain a neat and professional hairstyle.

Be aware of strong smells, such as cigarette smoke, food, and perfume.

Cover tattoos.

Limit jewelry.

Use makeup sparingly.

Make sure facial hair is well groomed.

If anyone needs more help, they can always come into a Department of Workforce Services office and participate in a workshop or practice interviews. Or visit jobs.utah.gov.