How to not let your appearance ruin a job interview

Sherily Olsen, an Employment Counselor with the Department of Workforce Services says appearance is always an important part of making a first impression. That’s even more true with a job interview because you’re telling a potential employer something about your attitude.
- Dressing appropriately for an interview shows that you’re serious about the job.
- It shows that you will do a good job representing the company if they hire you.
Even though society, in general, has gotten a lot more casual in the way we dress, that’s not true for job interviews! There are a few things you can do to be prepared.
- Find out the company dress code ahead of time.
- If the position is in a public building, you can even visit the location and see how employees are dressed.
- It’s also a good idea to dress one step above the job for which you are applying. For example, at Workforce Services, we dress in business casual – slacks and button-shirts – but if I’m coming in for an interview there, I would want to dress business professional – a suit.
What are some other dos and don’ts for dressing for a job interview?
- Make sure clothing is clean and ironed.
- Maintain a neat and professional hairstyle.
- Be aware of strong smells, such as cigarette smoke, food, and perfume.
- Cover tattoos.
- Limit jewelry.
- Use makeup sparingly.
- Make sure facial hair is well groomed.
If anyone needs more help, they can always come into a Department of Workforce Services office and participate in a workshop or practice interviews. Or visit jobs.utah.gov.