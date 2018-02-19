Why you need to plan your next vacation to Oceanside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With snow on the ground and more on the way, a beach vacation is a perfect answer to getting rid of the winter blues. Leslee Gaul of Visit Oceanside showed us around the California Welcome center and how their friendly staff can help you plan the perfect getaway to Oceanside, California.

Centrally located along the beautiful Southern California coastline, Oceanside is considered the gateway city between San Diego "38 miles to the north" and Los Angeles "50 miles to the south". Oceanside enjoys a near-perfect climate, with year around temperatures averaging 72 degrees. Visitors can relax on over 3.5 miles of sandy beach and take in their diverse shopping and dining scene.

For more information on booking your beach getaway Click Here.

Don't forget to enter to win a trip for 4 to Oceanside, California. Click here to enter the contest.