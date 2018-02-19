Trump endorses Romney in Utah Senate race

SALT LAKE CITY — President Trump has endorsed Mitt Romney in the U.S. Senate race representing Utah.

Using his favorite medium of Twitter, the president issued his endorsement Monday night for Romney.

.@MittRomney has announced he is running for the Senate from the wonderful State of Utah. He will make a great Senator and worthy successor to @OrrinHatch, and has my full support and endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

The Romney campaign did not immediately have a comment to FOX 13 on the endorsement.

Romney’s Twitter account later responded:

Thank you Mr. President for the support. I hope that over the course of the campaign I also earn the support and endorsement of the people of Utah. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) February 20, 2018

Romney and Trump have clashed in the past. As Trump was running for the presidency, Romney (who lost the race to Obama in 2012) blasted Trump in a speech at the University of Utah calling him a “phony” and a “fraud.” Trump, in a 2016 campaign speech, said Romney would have “dropped to his knees” to get his endorsement in 2012 when Romney was running. Then the two had an awkward dinner when Romney was a contender for U.S. Secretary of State.

In 2016, Romney posted on Twitter he would reject a Trump endorsement.

If Trump had said 4 years ago the things he says today about the KKK, Muslims, Mexicans, disabled, I would NOT have accepted his endorsement — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 3, 2016

In his video announcing his Senate run, Romney took some veiled shots at the president and his policies on immigration and exclusion.