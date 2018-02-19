Trump endorses Romney in Utah Senate race

SALT LAKE CITY — President Trump has endorsed Mitt Romney in the U.S. Senate race representing Utah.
Using his favorite medium of Twitter, the president issued his endorsement Monday night for Romney.
The Romney campaign did not immediately have a comment to FOX 13 on the endorsement.
Romney’s Twitter account later responded:
Romney and Trump have clashed in the past. As Trump was running for the presidency, Romney (who lost the race to Obama in 2012) blasted Trump in a speech at the University of Utah calling him a “phony” and a “fraud.” Trump, in a 2016 campaign speech, said Romney would have “dropped to his knees” to get his endorsement in 2012 when Romney was running. Then the two had an awkward dinner when Romney was a contender for U.S. Secretary of State.
In 2016, Romney posted on Twitter he would reject a Trump endorsement.
In his video announcing his Senate run, Romney took some veiled shots at the president and his policies on immigration and exclusion.