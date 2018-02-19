Taking the stigma out of Dissociative Identity Disorder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dissociative identity disorder (DID) also know as multiple personalities has been portrayed alot in movies and television. Shows like Fight Club, Sybil, and United States of Tara all feature characters battling different versions of their own personality. These portrayals can seem like an overdramatized and unrealistic examples of a very real mental disorder. Therapist Anastasia Pollock of Life Stone Counseling Centers talked Dave Nemeth about how we can destigmatize this very real illness and help those who are affected. To read Anastasia's article on the Dr. Oz Blog CLICK HERE.

