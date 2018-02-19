× More snow expected, winter storm warnings extended to Tuesday morning

SALT LAKE CITY – Winter storm warnings were extended to 9:00 a.m. Tuesday for much of Northern Utah, following a snowstorm that hit Sunday evening, and continued into Monday morning.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Salt Lake City wrote that winter storm warnings were extended for the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys. Utah County and the Wasatch Mountains also had extended warnings into Tuesday morning.

MORE SNOW! Winter storm warnings just got extended for Salt Lake, Tooele Valleys, Wasatch Front until Tuesday morning. Warnings remain down south too. #utwx pic.twitter.com/tSiIWKDoI1 — Kristen Van Dyke (@kvandykewx) February 19, 2018

The Utah Highway Patrol announced that they had responded to 278 crashes on Monday. They reminded drivers to take it slow and to be aware of emergency vehicles and crashes on roads and highways.