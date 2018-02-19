🚨 Winter Storm Alert 🚨 Snow storm making travel hazardous across Utah

More snow expected, winter storm warnings extended to Tuesday morning

Posted 3:55 pm, February 19, 2018, by , Updated at 03:59PM, February 19, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY – Winter storm warnings were extended to 9:00 a.m. Tuesday for much of Northern Utah, following a snowstorm that hit Sunday evening, and continued into Monday morning.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Salt Lake City wrote that winter storm warnings were extended for the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys. Utah County and the Wasatch Mountains also had extended warnings into Tuesday morning.

The Utah Highway Patrol announced that they had responded to 278 crashes on Monday.  They reminded drivers to take it slow and to be aware of emergency vehicles and crashes on roads and highways.