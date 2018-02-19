Family speaks out after crash in Box Elder County leaves two in critical condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah - A terrible crash in Box Elder County over the weekend sent two people to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

We're now learning the driver, Krystal Peterson, may have not had such severe injuries if the passenger of the car wore a seatbelt.

“You just deal with it as you can take it minute by minute day by day,” said Eric Rawles, Peterson’s step-father.

Peterson's family says she’s lucky to be alive as she starts her long road to recovery.

“She was in surgery yesterday for eight hours. She's probably looking at four months physical therapy,” Rawles said.

It was Saturday when troopers say Peterson pulled in front of a truck on SR-89, causing an accident. Little did her parents know, they drove right by the crash.

“We were on our way home from Brigham City to Ogden and my wife says that's a pretty bad accident over there,” Rawles said.

Minutes after they got home they got a call from police. Peterson had been flown by helicopter to the hospital. Her parents rushed to her bedside.

“She was pretty banged up when she got there,” Rawles said.

Peterson's loved ones say her injuries likely would have been deadly had she not been wearing her seatbelt, but they were likely worse because her boyfriend was not wearing his.

“He was not buckled and he was on top of her so he got knocked into her,” Rawles said.

They hope this crash serves as a painful reminder: whether you're behind the wheel or in the passenger seat, buckle up.

Krystal's loved ones have set up a fundraising page to help with her ongoing medical expenses.