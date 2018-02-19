A walking history tour of Oceanside, California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kristi Hawthorne, president of the Oceanside Historical Society says that no vacation to Oceanside is complete without a walk about town to see all the rich history this beautiful Southern California town has to offer. In today's tour, she takes us to Masters Kitchen and Cocktails on the revitalized South Coast Highway. This modern cuisine bar took a building that was once a garage and turned it into a mix of old meets new with its exposed wood ceiling and rustic brick walls. Our second stop on this walk is the Bunker House with a history that dates back to the 1800's. After many changes of hands and numerous businesses, the building got a facelift to bring it back to its old glory and is now home to the Apotheque Lifestyle Spa. Our final stop on this journey is the Oceanside Pier and Bandshell. Constructed in 1937 this beachfront icon has played host to many beauty pageants, concerts, and plays. To find a list of events at the Bandshell and other events in the area Click Here.

For more on historic landmarks of Oceanside Click Here or visit the Historical Societies web page by Clicking Here .

If you would like to start planning your own vacation to Oceanside, California Click Here for the visitors bureau.

