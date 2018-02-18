‘No survivors’ after small plane crashes near Evanston

BEAR RIVER, Wyo. — Emergency crews responded to a fatal plane crash north of Evanston, Wyoming Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Uinta County Sheriff’s Office in Wyoming said they were called about a small plane crash shortly after 3 p.m.

The crash occurred near Bear River, about one mile north of Evanston. The aircraft caught on fire after crashing.

While it was not clear how many people were on board the aircraft, officials say there are no survivors.

A coroner and FAA personnel have responded to the scene, and the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

It was not immediately clear where the plane departed from and where it was headed. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.