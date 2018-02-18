Foundation working to build training facility at Snowbird in memory of Utah skier Bryce Astle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A local foundation is taking the next step in supporting young athletes and raising awareness for avalanche safety.

The Bryce Astle Foundation and partners held a fundraiser Sunday night at their "Olympic Gala" at Kimi's Chop and Oyster House in Sugar House. Owner Kimi said they were honored to be a part of the evening.

The foundation is fairly new, founded in December 2017 in memory of Bryce Astle. Astle was a U.S. Ski Team member and a 2014 U.S. National Junior GS Champion from Sandy.

He was working toward competing in the Alpine Ski Racing World Cup when he was killed in an avalanche while training in Austria in January 2015.

Since it started, the foundation has been working toward supporting other athletes with the same dedication for racing and skiing Astle had, as well as providing education and support for avalanche safety and awareness.

“He’ll love it ‘cause that’s what he was all about is helping everybody else become faster," said Bryce's mom, Laura Astle. "After he did the World Cup and Olympics and everything, he wanted to coach. He loved helping people and he would love this.”

The foundation is partnering with Snowbird, the United States Ski and Snowboard Association, and the Snowbird Sports Education Foundation to build the Bryce Astle Memorial Training Facility at Snowbird, which includes a new chairlift and lights, an expanded on-hill venue, and improved team building and snow making.

The new ski lift would be accessible to the more than 700 youth athletes who would use the facility. Plus, they want to establish an avalanche resource center and search and rescue resource center.

Laura Astle said the evening was also an opportunity to celebrate all of the Olympic athletes because she said that is where her son would be today.

Also during the event, Tiger Shaw, CEO of USSA, called in from Pyeongchang. Winter Vinecki, Freestyle Aerial US Ski team member, also spoke at the event, as she is injured this year and not at the Olympics.