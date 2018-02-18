× Convicted sex offender arrested for soliciting minor in Utah County

HIGHLAND, Utah — A registered sex offender was arrested in Highland Friday after police say he offered a 17-year-old male money in exchange for nude photos and sexual acts.

Isaac Durfey, 27 of Eagle Mountain, was booked into jail on one count of sexual solicitation and one count of soliciting a minor by internet or text.

According to a statement of probable cause, Durfey was in contact with a 17-year-old male in the Highland area via social media. The man offered the teen $1,000 in exchange for explicit photos.

Following that request, police say Durfey arranged to meet the teen in Highland for a sexual encounter, offering to pay between $4,000 and $7,000.

Police waited at the Wendy’s restaurant where Durfey arranged to meet the victim and arrested him. Police say Durfey admitted to police ha had offered the teen money for photos and sexual acts and that he knew the victim was only 17.

Durfey is a registered sex offender with previous convictions for sexual exploitation of a minor, sexual battery and solicitation of a child, according to the PC statement.

The man was arrested in Lehi in September of 2015 after police say he gave a teenage boy $20 to expose himself and offered that teen more money for other acts.