West Jordan Police seek suspect after armed robbery at cell phone store

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police in West Jordan are looking for a man who robbed a cell phone store at gunpoint Saturday.

Sgt. J.C. Holt of the West Jordan Police Department said the robbery occurred at a Metro PCS at 8961 South 1300 West around 7:34 p.m.

The suspect is described as an adult male, possibly Hispanic, who was wearing a gray hoodie that covered part of his face. The man brandished a gun and fled on foot after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash.

While police have not confirmed an official connection, the suspect description in Saturday’s robbery matches that of a serial robbery suspect targeting cell phone stores in Salt Lake county.