Juvenile taken to hospital after drive-by shooting in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A juvenile male was taken to a hospital after a drive-by shooting in West Valley City Saturday night.

Police responded to the area of 4000 South and 5600 West. Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident around 8:10 p.m.

West Valley City Police personnel at the scene say three people were inside the red vehicle pictured above. The vehicle was apparently stopped when a dark-colored SUV pulled up alongside the red car and someone inside the SUV fired several shots.

A juvenile male inside the red car was hit by gunfire and was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Police say they located the victim somewhere other than in the car but did not elaborate on where they were found.

The suspect(s) drove off after the shooting, and no further details about a suspect description were immediately available. It was not clear what motivated the shooting.

Fox 13 News has a crew at the scene and has reached out to police for more information, and we will update this story as more details emerge.