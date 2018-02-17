× Chair of Salt Lake County Republican Party resigns

SALT LAKE CITY — Jake Parkinson, Chair of the Salt Lake County Republican Party, has resigned his position the party announced Saturday.

According to a statement from the party issued Saturday evening, Parkinson’s resignation takes effect immediately and Vice Chair Jennifer Jensen now serves as the acting Chair.

“We thank Jake Parkinson for his dedicated and tireless service to the Party and to all Republicans in Salt Lake County and throughout Utah,” the party stated via Facebook.

It was not immediately clear why Parkinson resigned. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.