Winter Storm Watch: Snow storm to impact travel across Utah Sunday, Monday

A winter storm will impact travel across Utah Sunday and into Monday.

Much of Utah is under a Winter Storm Watch from Saturday to Tuesday.

Winter weather expected to move into the Wasatch Front Sunday and linger into Monday.

A cold front will bring cold temperatures to most of Utah starting Sunday.

Almost the entire state will see rain and/or snow Sunday through Tuesday with some locations seeing significant snow totals.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches in the valleys with higher amounts on the benches, and 10 to 18 inches with locally higher amounts in the mountains.

The National Weather Service said anyone planning to travel across northern Utah and southwest Wyoming Sunday and Monday should expect winter driving conditions including snow-covered roads and reduced visibility.

Strong gusty winds may cause blowing and drifting snow, particularly along mountain routes.

