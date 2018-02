SALT LAKE COUNTY – A crash closed SR-190 eastbound about four miles into in Big Cottonwood Canyon Friday.

The Utah Department of Transportation told drivers to expect major delays.

Officials have not said what led to the crash or if anyone is injured.

It was not immediately known when the roads would reopen.

Traffic Alert: Big Cottonwood Canyon is closed EB just above the S curve due to a crash; Unknown duration for clearance at this time. @UDOTRegionTwo pic.twitter.com/Uh2Kn1ytE0 — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) February 16, 2018