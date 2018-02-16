The Bryce Astle Foundation Olympic Gala

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What better way to celebrate the Winter Olympics than with a foundation honoring a late U.S. Ski Team athlete.

The Bryce Astle Foundation was launched in December of 2017, in honor of the late U.S. Ski Team athlete Bryce Astle who was tragically killed in an avalanche in Austria with his teammate Ronnie Berlack. It is a working partnership with Snowbird, the United States Ski and Snowboard Association and the Snowbird Sports Education Foundation.

The goal of the foundation is to build a Bryce Astle Memorial Training Facility at Snowbird which will include new chairlifts and lights, expanded on-hill venue and an improved team building and snowmaking. The foundation also strives to bring avalanche awareness to the community.

The Olympic Gala has a count of 200 attendees and is taking place this Sunday, February 18 at 6 pm at Kimi's Chop House in Salt Lake City.

During the event, CEO of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association will be calling in from the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang to speak at the gala, one of the many wonderful speakers attending the event. Others include Executive Director of Snowbird Sports Education Foundation Steve Bounous, General Manager of Snowbird Dave Fields and Freestyle Aerial U.S. Ski Team member Winter Vinecki.

For more information, visit www.bryceastlefoundation.com