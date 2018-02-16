Rich’s Reviews: ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Early Man’
-
Superhero movies you’ll want to see this year
-
SLCPD looking for suspect in bank robbery
-
NFL player Edwin Jackson killed by suspected drunk driver
-
Armed robbery at Mexican restaurant in Holladay
-
‘Kahlua’ the cat alerts college student to stranger sneaking into her bedroom
-
-
Target reveals its top Black Friday deals, new hours for 2017 sale
-
Man arrested for DUI, other charges after brandishing gun during road rage incident in Orem
-
Man with ‘zero knowledge’ of the Kardashians who hated ‘uppity foods’ gets hilarious obit
-
Apple confirms HomePod may leave unsightly marks on wood
-
Man dead, adult son in custody after stabbing in Salt Lake City
-
-
Charles Manson, leader of murderous ’60s cult, dead at 83
-
4 South Carolina officers shot after domestic violence call
-
UTA FrontRunner train hits man who was on tracks in Salt Lake