NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah – An overturned semi truck closed the I-15 northbound Beck St. off-ramp (US-89) Friday afternoon.

The Utah Department of Transportation told drivers to expect delays and avoid the area if possible just after 2 p.m.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Authorities have not said if anyone is injured at this time.

NB I-15 Beck St Off-Ramp Closed at MP 312 (US-89) Salt Lake Co.

Use Alt Route — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) February 16, 2018