LDS church mission president breaks neck in bicycle accident in Australia

SYDNEY, Australia – The president of the Australia Sydney South Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been injured in a bicycle accident.

Daniel J. Bingham broke his neck in the accident, Daniel Woodruff said, LDS church media relations manager.

Bingham is out of surgery and recovering in the intensive care unit at a local hospital.

Officials have not released more information on his condition.

The LDS church sent Fox 13 this statement:

On Wednesday morning, Daniel J. Bingham, president of the Australia Sydney South Mission, was involved in a serious bicycle accident and suffered a broken neck. He has undergone surgery and is currently in intensive care at a local hospital. President Bingham and his wife, Donna, have been serving since July 2017. They have four adult children. The family is grateful for prayers on their behalf at this difficult time.

Bingham left his job as the Helena College University of Montana Dean and CEO in July 2017 to serve as mission president of the Australia Sydney South Mission, according to MormonNewsroom.org.

As a young missionary, Bingham served in the Australia Melbourne Mission.