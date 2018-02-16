× Holy cow! Lehi water dept. crew rescues beached bovine

LEHI, Utah – Don’t have a cow! That’s what a Lehi water department crew had to tell a beached bovine.

The water crew went to clean out a ditch Wednesday and found a cow stuck, mid-body in the mud.

Since grabbing the bull by the horns wasn’t an option, the workers dug out a hole in front of her, hoping the cow would be able to moooooove herself out.

But the ditched dairy dropped her head in the water and couldn’t free herself.

Instead of crying over spilled milk, worker LB Miller jumped in and held her head above water while Kade Evans used a mini excavator to dig along her side.

The crew had to dig under her belly by hand.

The workers were finally able to place a strap around the lucky livestock and use the excavator to pull her out of the ditch.

Milking her regained freedom, the workers said the brazen beef chased them around the field until the cows came home.

“But all’s well that ends well,” the post said.