Hearts 4 Paws: Sparky the Poodle Chihuahua

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Sparky, a nine-month-old Poodle Chihuahua mix.

Sparky is looking for his forever home. His outgoing and friendly personality makes everyone love him, and he's great with children. He's microchipped, neutered and current on all his shots.

Hearts 4 Paws is holding an adoption event Saturday, February 17 from 1 pm to 5 pm at the South Jordan PetCo. Tons of dogs, Sparky included, will be there and available to adopt.

If you want to give to Hearts 4 Paws, but aren't necessarily looking to adopt, there are still plenty of ways you can help. You could always donate to the organization or become a foster parent. Being a foster parent helps Hearts 4 Paws get the dogs out of dangerous shelters and into more comfortable homes with friendly people until they get adopted.

To donate, adopt or for more information, visit www.hearts4paws.org