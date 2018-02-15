West Valley City PD’s K-9 ‘Lily’ wins our hearts
-
Three in custody after deal to sell cellphone turns into robbery at machete-point in West Valley City
-
Two in police custody in connection with stolen car
-
Police arrest 15-year-old male after deadly shooting in West Valley City
-
Lawmakers consider bill to increase penalty for killing police service animals
-
Unified Police officer drives over curb and into tree
-
-
West Valley City Police seek 3 suspects after 16-year-old injured in shooting
-
Shoplifter leads officers on pursuit and K-9 chase in Salt Lake
-
One dead, suspect(s) at large in West Valley City Shooting
-
Utah mother speaks after teen babysitter charged with child abuse homicide
-
Witness speaks after police officer and two juveniles hospitalized in shooting in West Valley City
-
-
15-year-old boy and dog fatally shot in West Valley; suspect at large
-
Two men behind bars after DPS helicopter tracks down stolen vehicle
-
Seventh grade boy critically injured after car hits him near Kennedy Junior High School in West Valley City