Vandals replace Hurricane High American flag with ISIS flag, spray-paint school wall

HURRICANE, Utah – Police are investigating a concerning case of vandalism at Hurricane High School in the Washington County School District.

Officers said someone took down the school’s American flag, replaced it with an ISIS flag and spray-painted “ISIS is comi” on a school wall.

School resource officers are at the school to ensure everyone’s safety.

Hurricane Police would like to speak with anyone who may have information at (435) 627-4999.