× Romney to announce U.S. Senate run Friday

SALT LAKE CITY – Mitt Romney is expected to announce his highly anticipated U.S. Senate run on Friday, a source close to him told FOX 13.

The announcement would come in the form of a video posted on social media ahead of a speech to the Utah County GOP later that night.

On Thursday, the former Massachusetts governor was calling members of the Utah State Legislature to solicit their opinions if he were to be elected, lawmakers said.

“I think he’d be a heckuva candidate,” Senate Majority Whip Stuart Adams, R-Layton, told reporters.

On Wednesday, Romney delayed his announcement out of respect for the victims of the Florida school shooting. Senate President Wayne Niederhauser, R-Sandy, questioned why Romney hadn’t already been campaigning.

“If you’re running for Senate, wouldn’t you want to be out working on it now?” he asked.

Sen. Niederhauser rejected claims that Romney was a “carpetbagger,” rebuffing some criticism by Utah GOP Chairman Rob Anderson.