ELKO, Nev. — A semi hauling a wide load cleared the Carlin Tunnels near Elko with just inches to spare, as photos posted by Nevada Highway Patrol show.

Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East posted several photos of troopers escorting the wide load through the Carlin Tunnels, which are located along I-80 near Elko.

“Only a few inches to spare on both sides!!!! Amazing!!!!” Highway Patrol wrote.