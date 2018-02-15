Firefighters investigate what sparked 3-alarm fire in Salt Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Investigators are looking into what sparked a three-alarm fire in Salt Lake City overnight.

Firefighters were called to the fire at a building near 300 W. and 1500 S. just before 2 a.m.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire.

"There was a short moment where we were especially careful to make sure other structures weren't threatened because this is a business district and things are pretty close together," SLC Fire's Audra Sorensen said. "That's why we called in a third alarm fire and that's always an extra precaution that we take to make sure that our crews are safe and that other buildings are protected from any fire spreading."

It took fire crews about an hour to put out the flames and reopen roads.