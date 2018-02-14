Utah Uber driver shocked when stopped for transporting wanted felony suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah - A Utah Uber driver got quite the surprise when police stopped them for transporting a wanted felony suspect in South Jordan.

Gang unit detectives spotted the suspect at about midnight.

Officers watched and waited as the suspect got into the unknowing Uber driver's car.

Police stopped the Uber driver near 11400 S. and 1300 W. where the suspect jumped out and ran.

Investigators said the driver was shocked when the rider ran from the car during the traffic stop.

They said the driver was not aware they were transporting a wanted felony suspect.

"We got in the area pretty quick but he could have beat our containment," South Jordan Police Sgt. Erik Hill said. "Unfortunately we've got such a large area, especially back in here, where it's pretty wooded. It's a little difficult for the dogs and for us to get through."

Investigators are not releasing the identity of the wanted suspect while they follow up on leads and try to track him down.

Officers said he is wanted for child kidnapping and other warrants.

Police described the suspect as a Caucasian man who is about 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

South Jordan Police would like to speak to anyone who might have information at (801) 840-4000.