‘She said yes’ – Man under arrest proposes marriage from back of Provo Police car

PROVO, Utah — Provo Police said a couple is engaged to be married after a man successfully proposed while seated in the back of a police car.

A Facebook post from the police department said the man had been handcuffed and placed in the police vehicle because there was a warrant for his arrest.

Officer Courtney Manwaring also cited the man’s female companion for drug offenses, the post said.

“The man in custody asked permission to speak to the woman from the back of Officer Manwaring’s car. The man professed his love for the woman and asked her to marry him. They both cried and she said yes,” the post said.

Police won’t identify the couple, but they said they hope the couple can “move past yesterday’s arrest and have long and happy lives.”