One dead in crash involving school bus on Bangerter Hwy.

RIVERTON, Utah — One person died Wednesday afternoon in a crash involving a school bus in Riverton.

The Utah Department of Transportation reports the crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Bangerter Highway near 12600 S.

Unified Police Department spokesman Ken Hansen said the deceased was in a vehicle that rear-ended the school bus. Two students on the bus suffered minor injuries, Hansen said.

Other details about the people involved were not immediately available. Police say the car was damaged so heavily they aren’t sure how many people were inside.

UDOT reports southbound Bangerter Hwy. has been closed at 11400 S. The three outside lanes of southbound Bangerter Hwy. are expected to be closed until 6 p.m.

