Watch a 13-year-old Adam Rippon describe his Olympic dreams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. – Olympic figure skating star Adam Rippon has been the talk of his Pennsylvania hometown following his debut performance in the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea.

His performance helped secure a bronze medal for the U.S. in the figure skating team competition but as an old television report shows, his Olympic success is a long time coming.

WNEP’s Jim Coles profiled the young skater in 2003 following his first competition abroad.

Rippon still has a shot at Olympic gold. He’s set to compete Friday in the men’s single short program.