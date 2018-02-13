× Sandy woman arrested after hiding 1/4 lb. of meth in bra

LINDON, Utah – A woman was arrested in Utah County Sunday, after reportedly telling officers she had a quarter-pound of meth hidden in her bra.

Canida Marie Olsen, 42, was charged with improper stop/turn signal, and knowingly produce/dispense/manufacture a controlled substance.

According to a probable cause statement released by police, an officer observed a vehicle make a traffic violation Sunday around 12:27 a.m. Police conducted a traffic stop, where they identified that the passenger of the vehicle was wanted for a warrant.

Police said they placed the individual under arrest, and he asked if he could give Olsen, who was driving the vehicle, a kiss goodbye. When Olsen got out of the car to give the arrestee a kiss, police saw a “small baggie with a crystal substance inside.”

As officers were placing Olsen under arrest she told them she had a large amount of methamphetamine (1/4 lb.) hidden in her bra. The probable cause statement said that Olsen told police she had purchased the methamphetamine in Salt Lake City, and, “her plan was to cut it up and resale it for a profit.” Olsen also reportedly told police she had spent $1,000 on the methamphetamine and planned to make a $200 profit after selling it.