Man killed in Clinton shooting; police searching for multiple suspects

CLINTON, Utah - Police found a man dead in Clearfield after reports of a shooting in Clinton.

Neighbors first called 911 to report gunshots near 1132 N. 1000 W. at about 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Authorities found shattered glass on the street but no victims at the scene.

A short time later Clearfield Police found a pickup truck behind a restaurant near 300 N. State St.

They found a man dead inside, apparently from gunshot wounds.

Officers said they are looking for multiple suspects in the shooting.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Clinton Police said they would like to speak with anyone who may have information.