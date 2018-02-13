K-9 finds 168 pounds of marijuana in U-haul stopped in Rock Springs

The Sweetwater County K9 deputy and the 168 pounds of marijuana she discovered in a U-Haul moving van on Interstate 80. – Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. – Sweetwater County deputies arrested a couple after finding 168 pounds of marijuana inside a U-Haul they rented.

Wyoming authorities said a K-9 Unit stopped the moving van Sunday because it was “drifting all over the road” on Interstate 80 about six miles east of Rock Springs.

Deputies said Jesse Marshall Davis, 27, of Atascadero, California, was driving with and Kelsey Rae Hunsaker, 22, Benton, California, in the passenger seat.

A K-9 and deputies found 147 individually vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana weighing a total of 168 pounds in the van.

Davis and Hunsaker are facing charges including Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver and Conspiracy.

In the last four months, Sweetwater K9 teams made 19 felony drug arrests and seized over half a ton of marijuana, liquid marijuana, dab (marijuana wax), heroin and methamphetamine with a street value of more than $1.4 million.