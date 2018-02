Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Raised in a small town in Germany called Klinding, Petra Vigil knows a thing or two about authentic German pastries.

From fruit strudels to struselkuchen cake, or coconut triangles to marzipan stollen, Petra offers anything your sweet tooth may desire at her Petra's Backstubachen.

Check out the video to see how Petra makes her famous German cheesecakes in raspberry, mandarin orange, and even chocolate.

You can get Petra's baked goods at your local market or at several local farmer's markets.