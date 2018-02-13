Draper Police warn public of convincing traffic offense scam

DRAPER, Utah – The Draper City Police Department is warning the public of a scam, that asks for victims to pay for a false traffic offense.

The department said in a Facebook post that residents had been receiving email notices from scammers claiming to represent Draper City. Police said the individuals identify themselves as “EZ Pass Toll Road Fine.”

In the email, the scammer informs the victim that they were recorded running a red light in Draper and that they need to pay the fine on a traffic citation. The scammer then directs the victim to a payment page.

“Draper City does not have or use traffic cameras for traffic enforcement,” the Draper City Police Department wrote. “If you receive any email notices or phone calls requesting money, always question its validity and DO NOT send any money until you have verified it is true.”

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of this scam can contact Draper police at (801) 576-6300.