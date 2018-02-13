Do you know your story? Find it at Roots Tech

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RootsTech is the place to be to learn about your family history. Jen Allen and Rhonna Farrer tell us about world's largest family history conference that gathers more than 26,000 attendees from all 50 states and 40 different countries. There are more than 300 classes offered about family history, DNA, and preserving family memories during RootsTech.

Notable keynote speakers that will be presenting at RootsTech include Brandon Stanton of the infamous Humans of New York; Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton; Mexican pop-rock singer Natalia Lafourcade; and Harvard professor, author, and television host Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

Nearly 200 exhibitors will be showcasing the technology and innovation in the family history industry.

RootsTech 2018 will be held at the Salt Palace Convention Center from February 28 to March 3.

Visit www.rootstech.org for more information.