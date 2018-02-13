× Allegiant Air suspends nonstop flight from Ogden to LA

OGDEN, Utah — Allegiant Air will no longer offer nonstop flights from Ogden Airport to Los Angeles, according to a news release from Ogden City.

The route will be suspended as of March 5, the news release said, and the city will be updating its strategic plan for commercial air service development at Ogden Airport.

“Regular commercial air service at the Ogden Airport is an important economic driver for our region,” said Tom Christopulos, Director of Community & Economic Development for Ogden City. “Development of commercial service will target flights that provide convenient travel for Ogden’s businesses, in addition to leisure and vacation travelers.”

The airline’s non-stop service from Ogden to Phoenix/Mesa will continue year round, the news release said.