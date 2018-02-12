× Trump’s daughter-in-law opens letter with suspicious substance, ruled not hazardous

NEW YORK – President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law opened a letter containing an unknown substance that was addressed to the President’s son, Donald Trump Jr., the New York Police Department said.

Authorities said the substance has been ruled “not hazardous.”

The letter was sent to the couple’s Manhattan apartment and opened around 10 a.m. ET Monday, authorities said.

Vanessa Trump did not have an immediate reaction to the substance, NYPD said.

The Fire Department of New York said three people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries but did not provide additional information on the nature of the injuries or the victims.

A message left with the Secret Service was not immediately returned.