× Traffic Alert: Crash on I-80 WB slows traffic in Parleys Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah – A crash on I-80 westbound backed up traffic in Parleys Canyon at milepost 135, about one mile east of Mountain Dell Golf Course Monday.

Authorities said a man driving a Jeep drifted out of his lane and punctured a semi’s tank spilling about 50 gallons of diesel fuel onto the roadway.

One right lane was closed for crews to clean up the spill.

Officials said the man driving the Jeep may have been texting before the incident.

No one was seriously injured.