Helicopter crashes in Wasatch County near Currant Creek

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah – Search and rescue crews responded to find and assist with a downed helicopter around 5:30 p.m. Monday

According to the Jared Rigby with the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a distress signal from the aircraft. Search and rescue teams and Fruitland EMS responded to a remote area, 300 yards southeast of Current Creek Dam.

“A helicopter crew was in the process of capturing Elk for the state of Utah,” the Wasatch County Search & Rescue wrote. “The flight crew, from Australia, was in the process of netting a cow elk. The cow elk somehow jumped up and hit the tail rotor of the chopper. This almost severed the tail rotor and ended the flight of this chopper.”

The two people who were aboard the helicopter were not injured, and only suffered minor cuts and bruises, search and rescue said. Both individuals were checked by EMS workers. The chopper was destroyed as a result of the accident.

“Not something you see everyday when an Elk brings down a chopper,” search and rescue wrote.

The condition of the elk who hit the helicopter was unknown.