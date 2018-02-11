× Thieves steal trailer filled with Utah Scout troop’s gear, American flags used for fundraiser

WEST JORDAN, Utah – Thieves stole a trailer from a church parking lot in West Jordan this week, depriving a troop of Boy Scouts of their camping gear and source of fundraising.

The trailer was stolen from a church parking lot at 8931 South 3200 West sometime between Tuesday and Saturday.

Troop 1223 has been using the trailer for almost a decade.

“We had all of our camping gear, stoves, kitchen utensils, pans, things like that; we had a sled that we had built that we use for the Klondike Derby,” Scout Master James Goodrich said.

The trailer also contained several American flags Troop 1223 places throughout their neighborhoods on holidays as a fundraising project.

Goodrich said they are hoping someone will realize what they’ve taken and return the trailer. He says it has sentimental value in addition to the monetary value.

The trailer is pictured above.