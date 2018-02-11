× Ogden Police seek two suspects after man wounded in shooting

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden Police are looking for two suspects who fled the scene of a shooting in Ogden that sent a man to the hospital Sunday.

Lt. Will Farr with Ogden Police said the shooting occurred Sunday afternoon in the 2400 Block of D Avenue in Ogden.

He said an adult male was shot. The man was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Two suspects fled the scene in a silver passenger vehicle.

Farr said they are still investigating to determine what led up to the shooting.

“We don’t know if it was a drive-by or an argument, we are still investigating the incident at this time,” he said.

