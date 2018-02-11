3 Questions with Bob Evans: Athletic Director Chris Hill talks Utah sports, the rivalry with BYU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The emotions surrounding college sports are undeniable.

Screaming your lungs out for your favorite team is an American pastime, and even the folks who manage and control those teams can get swept up.

Recently University of Utah Athletic Director Chris Hill was overheard in a very emotional outburst after the Utes' game with Arizona State. He discussed that incident and more when he sat down with Bob Evans for 3 Questions.

The conversation after the Arizona State game was a private conversation, you thought, until it wasn't. Tell us what happened there. At more than $2 million a year, Utah Football Coach Kyle Whittingham is the highest paid state employee in Utah. But that is the case at many colleges across the country, is that right? In the athletic competitive relationship with BYU, is it difficult for the Utes to always be right?

See the video below for the extended interview with Chris Hill.