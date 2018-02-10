Vandalism reported at Utah State Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY — Someone apparently vandalized the Utah State Capitol grounds on Saturday.

A photo provided to FOX 13 by Utah State Auditor John Dougall shows that someone spray-painted the words “Solidarity with Bears Ears” and an anarchy symbol outside the Utah State Senate building.

Workers were already cleaning up the vandalism.

The graffiti is an apparent reference to the controversy over President Trump’s decision to shrink the Bears Ears National Monument. The Utah State Legislature overwhelmingly approved a resolution last year supporting the move.