Utah troopers rescue man who threatened to jump off highway overpass

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Highway Patrol troopers were called to reports of a man threatening to jump off an overpass at 3500 South onto I-215 around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Dash cam video shows the man sitting on the concrete barrier and putting his legs over the side.

The first trooper on scene tried to talk the man down, and other officers arrived and slowly approached him.

Sgt. David Moreno grabbed the man to get him to safety.

I just walked slowly up to him, and as soon as I had my chance I grabbed him, and I bear-hugged him, and I brought him down off the barrier, and I took him down to safety,” he said.

Moreno says he feels good about how this situation turned out because he says the man was adamant that he was going to jump and end his life.

Fox 13 News does not generally report on incidents that appear to be a suicide attempt unless there is a broader impact to the public, such as a police response on a highway overpass.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-273-TALK. Utahns can also visit Hope4Utah and the Suicide Prevention Resource Center for additional resources. You can also download the SafeUT app for instant, confidential crisis services.