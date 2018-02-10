Utah owes Target $2.3 million for bad road design

SALT LAKE CITY — A state appeals court has ruled that Utah owes big box retailer Target at least $2 million for a bad road design.

In a ruling published late Friday, the Utah Court of Appeals sided with Target over a road project in American Fork. A portion of the I-15 interchange near Target’s American Fork store was built on land the Utah Department of Transportation took from Target and developer Weingarten/Miller/American Fork LLC.

“Claimants complain that the interchange prevents or impairs motorists from viewing their shopping center, and they claim the right to recover severance damages from UDOT related to this loss of visibility and related to the loss of a right-out exit from the shopping center’s parking lot,” Judge Ryan Harris wrote.

A lower court sided with Target and the developer, awarding them $2.3 million in damages. The Utah Court of Appeals upheld the ruling.

